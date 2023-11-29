Another Impala Platinum employee involved in mining accident dies

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum IMPJ.J said on Wednesday that another employee involved in a Nov. 27 mining accident at its Rustenburg complex had died, taking total deaths from the accident to 12.

"Today's fatality brings to 12 the total number of employees who have died due to the 11 Shaft accident," Impala Platinum said in a statement. "Of the 86 employees involved in the accident, 74 remain in hospital."

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Writing by Alexander Winning;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((alexander.winning@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.