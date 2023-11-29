News & Insights

Another Impala Platinum employee involved in mining accident dies

November 29, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Written by Nqobile Dludla for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Impala Platinum IMPJ.J said on Wednesday that another employee involved in a Nov. 27 mining accident at its Rustenburg complex had died, taking total deaths from the accident to 12.

"Today's fatality brings to 12 the total number of employees who have died due to the 11 Shaft accident," Impala Platinum said in a statement. "Of the 86 employees involved in the accident, 74 remain in hospital."

