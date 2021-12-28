Another Hot Year for IPOs? Here’s What You Should Know

Initial public offerings (IPOs) have kept the market hot this year, having raised a total of $142.4 billion in proceeds. Remarkably, 397 IPOs were priced this year in the U.S. markets, 80.5% more than last year, according to IPO research firm Renaissance Capital.

Most companies that made their market debut this year have been in the technology sector. Also, most companies were listed on the Nasdaq exchange as compared to other global stock exchanges.

Significantly, in a push to bring in more capital in the market, companies like online brokerage Robinhood (HOOD) have made stock trading much cheaper and investor-friendly, helping a large number of young retail investors test the waters of high-growth investing, including IPO stocks. This trend is likely to continue into 2022 as well.

Some Highlights of 2021 IPOs

Electric vehicle startups Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid Group (LCID) were among the IPOs that gathered the most attention even before they were released.

With a valuation of a whopping $80 Billion, Rivian, which went public last month, was one of the biggest IPOs in history.

Another noteworthy debut was that of dating-app operator Bumble (BMBL), which jumped more than 60% above its IPO price on the first day of trading.

Moreover, the online gaming platform Roblox (RBLX) surged 54% on the first day as a public company. Again, in July, language-software company Duolingo (DUOL) delivered a 36% return on its IPO on the first day of trading.

Perpetual Risks of the Equity Market

However, investing in the equity market comes with as much risk as return opportunities. It is also important for investors to be aware of the failure stories of the market, before considering investing in any of the lined-up IPOs for 2022.

The debacle of Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing, which was delisted from the NYSE merely 5 months after its IPO in June, was the highlighted failure of the year. This was despite it being one of the most anticipated IPOs of the year, with strong prospects and adequately solid fundamentals.

Moreover, the S&P Global Market Intelligence data tells us that about 50% of the companies with the top 100 largest debuts in the U.S.A. in 2021 are currently caught in a bear grip.

EV Gathers Speed, IPOs in the Radar

Nonetheless, the electric vehicle (EV) market has been quietly gathering steam after market experts and investors pinned fresh hopes on the Green Tidal Wave (Biden’s plan to enhance environmental cleanliness by investing heavily in EVs). It is believed that legislation from Washington will include incentives for EVs, making a number of Wall Street analysts encouraged about the EV market scenario in 2022.

This renewed hope, together with the historical post-Christmas market rally also known as the Santa Claus rally, is bringing a new shine to EV stocks, such as Rivian. Notably, Rivian’s share price closed 10.58% higher at the end of yesterday’s trading session.

As we step into 2022 with fresh confidence in EVs, the possibly $50 billion IPO of Intel’s advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and self-driving solution arm —Mobileye —is one to watch out for. Interestingly, Intel had bought Mobileye in 2017 for $15.3 billion, attracted by the latter’s cutting-edge vehicle chip technology.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger opined that “an IPO provides the best opportunity to build on Mobileye’s track record for innovation and unlock value for shareholders.”

Other IPOs to Keep an Eye on in 2022

The digital transformation trend, which has gathered ongoing momentum since 2020, continues to pull more companies into the markets, making it imperative for companies to adopt modern technology to remain competitive. This, in turn, indicates that the technology sector in the IPO market of 2022 is expected to be buzzing.

The first pick is Big Data management platform Databricks, which is eyeing an IPO sometime in 2022, according to market whispers. If so, it can be considered a good bet, having a strong customer portfolio including corporations like CVS Health, Comcast, Condé Nast, and Nationwide.

Databricks' sophisticated services help organizations manage databases, implement AI and machine learning, and visualize data.

Interestingly, Databricks has raised a total of about $3.6 billion since its inception. In its latest funding round in August 2021, the company raised $1.6 billion at a $38 billion valuation.

Moving on, the emerging market of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) has a strong player which intends to go public in 2022. Payments company Klarna is gaining clout based on its innovative strategy of combining the BNPL model with the transaction process on an e-commerce store.

The pandemic provided a major tailwind to Klarna, which led the number of sites installed to surge to 250,000 in one year.

Additionally, gourmet grocery company The Fresh Market, which currently operates in 159 locations across 22 American states, has been able to improve its credit outlook over the past couple of years. However, though the company operates in a high-growth industry, the company is likely to go public in 2022 with a high level of debt on its book.

Some Words of Assurance

While not every IPO stock is destined to be a multi-bagger, the world's biggest names of today, such as Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL), and Apple (AAPL) were once IPOs that have multiplied the investments of early investors by tens or hundreds.

We are possibly entering 2022 having left the worst of the pandemic-related disruptions behind us.

That being said, it is prudent to not indulge in impulsive investment, going by the noise of the crowd. Investing in an IPO can be more tricky than investing in a publicly-traded company, due to the lack of detailed public information like quarterly results, annual reports, etc. Therefore, prospects of the company in the current economy, macroeconomic factors that might impact the company's performance positively or adversely, competitive pressures, etc. are metrics that should be taken into account while conducting extensive research on the company of choice.

