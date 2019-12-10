Another Down Day for U.S. Stocks As Chinese Tariff Deadline Looms

Wall Street is facing another weak session for Tuesday as investors watch for developments on the trade front, with a Chinese tariff deadline looming for Sunday.

Wall Street stocks are headed lower for Tuesday and investors have one big worry on their minds: Sunday’s deadline for Chinese trade tariffs.

Judging by stock futures activity, Wall Street is headed for another down day on Tuesday. That’s in an event-laden week, which will bring a Fed decision, but investors are most concerned about Sunday’s deadline for more Chinese tariffs that will hit imports of toys, laptops and mobiles.

The Dow industrials retreated 105.46 points on Monday, and a similar loss is being reflected by stock futures. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures are also sliding.

“With the 15 December deadline now just five days away, the relative quiet from the White House signals a growing likeliness that the trade war drags stocks lower yet again,” Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at online trading platform IG, told clients.

In addition, Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday. “We are worried that the timing of impeachment means Trump will feel backed into a corner — and could feel compelled to come out fighting China with new tariffs,” said Mahony.

Bet against the U.S.? No way, says Hayman Capital Management’s founder and chief investment officer Kyle Bass.

“Where are you going to put your money? In Europe, in China, in South America? There is no better place to put your money than the United States,” Bass told MarketWatch in an interview on Monday. “We have a rule of law, and we have the best economy as well.”

He said the best place to invest in the next 10 to 20 years is “America’s youth and America’s entrepreneurs.”

Bass said he previously believed the U.S. was headed for a recession by 2020, but now thinks a downturn could be averted. That’s due to the vast sums of money the Fed spent to keep credit flowing through short-term cash markets, after sudden stress appeared in early September, he said.

What this represents is renewed quantitative easing from the Fed. It may just be the “grease for the market enough to not have a recession, but our growth is going to slow in 2020,” Bass said. Read more here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.