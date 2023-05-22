News & Insights

Commodities

Another consignment of EU wheat to be shipped to the United States - traders

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

May 22, 2023 — 05:40 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Another consignment of about 30,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat, believed to be from Poland, is expected to be shipped to the United States in June or July, European traders said on Monday.

This follows two previous consignments of Polish wheat bought by the U.S., with one of about 31,000 tonnes shipped in April and another of about 32,000 tonnes shipped in January both to Tampa in Florida.

Traders had said on Friday that EU wheat prices near 22-month lows could lead to wheat sales to the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.