Another consignment of EU wheat to be shipped to the United States - traders

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - Another consignment of about 30,000 tonnes of European Union origin wheat, believed to be from Poland, is expected to be shipped to the United States in June or July, European traders said on Monday.

This follows two previous consignments of Polish wheat bought by the U.S., with one of about 31,000 tonnes shipped in April and another of about 32,000 tonnes shipped in January both to Tampa in Florida.

Traders had said on Friday that EU wheat prices near 22-month lows could lead to wheat sales to the United States.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Gus Trompiz in Paris)

