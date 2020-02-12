Another Cannabis Company Announces Sharp Job Cuts

Joining a growing list of peers who have made cuts to their employee rolls lately, Canada's Supreme Cannabis Company announced it would lay off roughly 15% of its workforce.

In its announcement, issued Tuesday after market hours, Supreme said this was part of a broader effort aimed at "focusing its businesses and implementing new operating models that prioritize near-term revenue growth in the Canadian market."

Supreme added that it has "optimized" its operations, with streamlined intra-company reporting procedures and rationalizations in vendor contracting and support services. On top of that, the company has pulled out from its involvement in Supreme Heights, described as "an investment platform based in London, UK focused on opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness space," when it was announced in June 2019.

Image source: Getty Images.

Supreme's job cuts are the latest in a recent series of culls in the industry that have been undertaken by both large and small companies. In the former category, Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) only last week announced such measures; like Supreme, these were presented as components of wider restructuring efforts.

Tilray said it let go of around 10% of its staff, while Aurora not only admitted to handing out roughly 500 pink slips, it also announced the departure of its CEO and several strict rationalization measures.

On Tuesday, the fortunes of the three marijuana stocks diverged. Both Supreme and Tilray rose significantly in share price, by almost 7% and over 5%, respectively. Aurora, under fire from investors since its announcement, dipped by slightly more than 1%.

Here's The Marijuana Stock You've Been Waiting For

A little-known Canadian company just unlocked what some experts think could be the key to profiting off the coming marijuana boom.



And make no mistake – it is coming.

Cannabis legalization is sweeping over North America – 11 states plus Washington, D.C., have all legalized recreational marijuana over the last few years, and full legalization came to Canada in October 2018.

And one under-the-radar Canadian company is poised to explode from this coming marijuana revolution.

Because a game-changing deal just went down between the Ontario government and this powerhouse company...and you need to hear this story today if you have even considered investing in pot stocks.

Simply click here to get the full story now.

Learn more

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.