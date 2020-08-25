Another Bitcoin Lightning Startup Is Working With Visa to ‘Fast Track’ Card Payments

Last month, Bitcoin Lightning startup Strike announcedÂ it would be working with the world payment giant Visa. Now, another startup in the same vein, LastBit, which just launched its app in beta, will be going through the same Visa Fast Track program.Â

This partnership will eventually make it possible for users to pay for items priced in U.S. dollars â but using bitcoin (BTC). LastBit founder Prashanth Balasubramanian told CoinDesk the company will also be releasing an app that works with euros in âa few weeks.â

Read more: Lightning Startup Zap Raised $3.5M for Bitcoin App Ahead of Visa Deal

Using bitcoin for âday-to-dayâ payments

Related: Ready to Wumbo: LND Enables More, Larger Bitcoin Transactions on Lightning

LastBitâs end goal is to allow users to make Lightning payments to pay for just about anything. The user pulls up the LastBit app, loads bitcoin into it, then has instant access to a digital debit card for sending bitcoin payments. When the user sends a bitcoin payment, the vendor gets euros or dollars on the other side.Â

Bitcoinâs Lightning Network helps make bitcoin payments faster and cheaper. A few shops here and there accept Lightning payments, but theyâre still not nearly as widely accepted as normal bitcoin transactions.Â

Read more: What Is Bitcoinâs Lightning Network?

Ultimately, LastBit wants to allow bitcoin users to walk into any shop and make a purchase with bitcoin, regardless of whether or not the merchant accepts it.

Related: Bitcoin DeFi May Be Unstoppable: What Does It Look Like?

âWe simply want to see the masses using bitcoin on a day-to-day basis. To do this, we have engineered arguably the most seamless interoperability between bitcoin and fiat, on top of the Lightning Network, that caters to the needs of both new and experienced users alike,â Balasubramanian told CoinDesk.

European and US expansion

Toward that goal, theyâre working in both Europe and the U.S. to open up the possibility of sending bitcoin payments to vendors.

Funded by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee, crypto exchange Binance and database creator MongoDB, among others, the startup cut its teeth in the University of California, Berkeleyâs accelerator program.Â

Now, as a âsmall company without millions in the bank,â LastBit has found Visaâs Fast Track program to be a good fit, said Balasubramanian.

Read more: This Visa Card Gives Bitcoin Rewards on Dollars Spent

âThe Visa FastTrack program appeared to solve these problems for us to get to market faster and this was why we applied to their program despite being below their âminimum funding requirementâ of $1 million,â Balasubramanian said.

While LastBit is working with Visa for U.S. payments, it already has approval to get going in the European Union from MasterCard. Thatâs the focus for now, with the hopes of proving the product works.

âWith a solid product, partnerships and notable investors [â¦] behind us, weâre going to roll out our Bitcoin, Lightning and EUR interoperable payments layer in the EU to prove that this actually works and that a small company without millions can pull off a complex payments product to push for Bitcoin adoption,â Balasubramanian said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.