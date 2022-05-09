Another Bitcoin Futures ETF Approved, but Spot ETF Continues to Be Delayed

By Landon Manning

A second Bitcoin (BTC) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) has finally won the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) approval, with added commentary that they see a possible clear path to an easy approval for the long-awaited Bitcoin spot ETF. However, many aspects of the Bitcoin community and its underlying ethos may make this easy plan difficult or even impossible.

The possibility of an ETF, being correlated to the world’s most prominent cryptocurrency, has been a hot topic in the Bitcoin community for several years. As a type of investment fund traded on stock exchanges, ETFs can have versatile uses: just a few include bundling related or unrelated stocks and bonds, managing fluctuations in currency, representing commodities without an investor holding the commodity directly and several other key uses. Due to the versatility of bitcoin, several of these different methods could be used to tie the coin’s valuation to the return on an ETF.

Since ETFs are some of the most popularly traded types of asset in the world, with more than $9 trillion invested in them worldwide, and Bitcoin’s specific possibilities with this type of investment contract, it should come as no surprise that the Bitcoin community has hotly anticipated the SEC to approve a Bitcoin ETF for several years. Products like this have been available in other continents, but the gigantic American market remains untapped, as there have been frequent hurdles and long periods of stonewalling on the part of financial regulators before progress could be made.

It must be stressed, however, that some progress has been made. This wave of approval began in late 2021, as the SEC first approved a workaround: An investment product that is not directly tied to bitcoin, but rather to a series of futures contracts, funds which speculate on the rise or fall of bitcoin’s price. The SEC first approved several funds under the looser 1940 standard, and in April and May 2022 they began approving the first few ETFs under the stricter 1933 standard. Products like these are known as futures ETFs, which many Bitcoiners see as only a stepping-stone to a spot ETF, which is directly correlated to the value of the asset.

The second of these approvals, issued on May 3, 2022, to a company named Teucrium, also came with a noteworthy comment from the regulator. In the footnote to Teucrium’s approval letter, the SEC displays skepticism about the likelihood of a spot-ETF approval, saying with the caveat, “If, however, an exchange proposing to list and trade a spot Bitcoin [product] identifies…the regulated market with which it has a comprehensive surveillance-sharing agreement, the exchange could overcome the Commission’s concern.”

The problem with this solution is fairly simple to see. Coordinating a comprehensive surveillance system like the Commission describes would not only be extraordinarily difficult to organize from a logistical standpoint, it also would run anathema to the economic vision that is central to Bitcoin itself: A decentralized system of currency, deriving value not from the dictates of one government or corporate authority, but from a living network of worldwide users validating the blockchain and working on its system. How could these two mandates be compatible?



Still, despite this seemingly pithy comment from one of the federal government’s top regulatory entities, the fact remains that even getting to this stage represents a milestone on a years-long project. Reaching even the stricter 1933 standard was considered beyond the pale not long ago, and the looser standard on a futures ETF was a dead letter in regulators’ eyes for years prior. The economic powerhouse of Bitcoin has already done much to wreak havoc on the world’s financial system, and it’s only a matter of time before all the previous naysayers will have to accept its reality.

