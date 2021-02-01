Another Big Week for Q4 Earnings, Econ News; ON Semi Beats

Monday, February 1, 2021



Q4 earnings season keeps going full-throttle this week, with lots of household names reporting quarterly earnings. These include Big Tech firms like Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL, Alibaba BABA and Qualcomm QCOM, along with names across a wide variety of industries: Pfizer PFE, Chipotle CMG, Ford F, UPS UPS and T-Mobile TMUS. Assuming we get a break from talking about retail investors taking out the shorts, we may see a market more aligned with fundamentals this week.



We also get some new key reads this morning, though none until after the opening bell is rung: Manufacturing PMI and ISM Manufacturing, both for January; Construction Spending for December; and Motor Vehicle Sales (seasonally adjusted, annualized) for January. The latter segment of the pandemic has illustrated the ways Goods-producing enterprises has been outperforming Services; we shall see if this narrative holds today.



After the closing bell, we will see new earnings reports from Cirrus Logic CRUS and Vertex Pharma VRTX. The fabless semi supplier currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while the small-cell drug treatment specialist is listed as a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



ON Semiconductor ON posted strong Q4 earnings numbers ahead of this Monday’s open, putting up 35 cents per share which beat the Zacks consensus by a solid nickel. Revenues in the quarter came in at $1.45 billion, for a positive earnings surprise of 6.5%. The original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in the chip space — initally a spinoff off Motorola back in the late 90s — has gained 5.25% in today’s pre-market on the news, nearly doubling the stock’s gains year to date. For more on ON’s earnings, click here.



