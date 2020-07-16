Another Big Stimulus Package is Days Away

(Washington)

Investors are wondering how we are going to escape this exhaustingly choppy market. Markets are fighting higher generally, but it seems like 2 steps forward, 1.9 steps back. So how we will we break out of this mode? The answer might be another $1 tn+ stimulus package from the government. Some are skeptical this will happen because many believe Demcorats in the House don’t want another package because it might help Trump’s chances. That seems to be short-sighted analysis, as Democrats need another package to help avoid layoffs in key states they want to win, which could jeopardize their odds. Republicans want more stimulus to aid in their various reelection bids.

FINSUM: Both sides want a package. The big issue seems to be the continuation and size of expanded unemployment aid. Rumor is a deal might come before July 31st.

