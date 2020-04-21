Another Analyst Cuts Disney Outlook but Says It's Still a Buy

The impact of the pandemic appears to be largely priced in now, Citi Research analyst Jason Bazinet said. He lowered the target price for the stock to $135 from $161, but maintained a Buy rating.

Several of Walt Disney’s business segments have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. Theaters are closed and movie screenings are delayed, theme parks and resorts are shut, sports networks have few if any games to broadcast, and advertising is sliding.

Disney (ticker: DIS) shares were down 2.7% near midday Tuesday after Citi Research analyst Jason Bazinet turned less bullish on the stock, following peers at UBS and Credit Suisse the day before. The broader S&P 500 was down 3.3%.

The stock has lost 30% since Feb. 19, but the impact of the pandemic appears to be largely priced in now, Bazinet wrote in a Tuesday note. He lowered the target price for the stock to $135 from $161, but maintained a Buy rating. Disney shares were trading near $99 Tuesday morning.

The company will continue to see material headwinds at its theme-park segment, as visitors remain cautious and financially strained even after the parks reopen. Advertising revenue will also remain weak for some time if the economy heads into a prolonged recession, as will theater box-office revenue.

But the Covid-19 impact on Disney isn’t all negative.

Disney’s direct-to-consumer channels will likely benefit from the pandemic. Along with peers, including Amazon.com’s (AMZN) Amazon Prime Video, Electronic Arts (EA), Activision (ATVI), and Netflix (NFLX), Disney’s online-streaming service Disney+ has seen a surge in subscribers as people spend more time at home with few entertainment options. “Over time, we expect the business to gradually return to ‘normal’ and investors to continue to embrace the firm’s direct-to-consumer pivot,” Bazinet wrote.

Liquidity and leverage remain a big concern as companies’ revenue streams dry up. “Investors want to make sure that the equity they own will still exist in a post-Covid-19 world,” he said.

Bazinet noted that Disney has an A-rated balance sheet to weather the cash burn during the pandemic, especially after the company raised billions of dollars in recent weeks through debt issuance and new credit agreements. It reported cash on hand of $6.8 billion at the end of 2019. Along with the newly raised funds and an existing $4 billion credit agreement, Bazinet estimates Disney now has about $19 billion of liquidity.

Disney’s annual dividend amounts to roughly $3 billion and Bazinet doesn’t think it is in jeopardy. But he said share buybacks will be out of picture until at least fiscal 2023. Disney entered the coronavirus crisis with elevated debt because of its acquisition of Fox in early 2019, so it will need to reserve the cash for debt reduction over the next few years.

Bazinet reduced his projection for Disney’s earnings-per-share from $5.57 to $2.91 for 2020, and from $6.14 to $5.18 for 2021.

