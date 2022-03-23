Another accident disrupts Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines
LUSAKA, March 23 (Reuters) - Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines on Wednesday reported a second fatal accident in three days at the mine, saying a 35-year-old contractor worker died on Tuesday after falling through the roof of a copper concentrate storage shed.
Operations at the smelter concentrate shed where the accident occurred have been suspended until further notice, the company said in a statement.
Mopani on Monday said it suspended operations at one of its shafts after an accident on Sunday in which one person was killed.
