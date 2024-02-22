Another $1.2 Billion In Student Loan Debt Canceled—Are You Eligible?

More than 150,000 Americans are about to have some—or all—of their student loan balances wiped away. The Biden Administration announced Wednesday that another $1.2 billion in student loan debt is being forgiven. Borrowers enrolled in the Saving on a Valuable Education, or SAVE, program and who have at least 10 years of repayment history are affected.

Eligible student loan holders will soon receive emails telling them they have been approved for forgiveness. “In the coming days servicers will process the forgiveness and borrowers will see their loans forgiven on their accounts,” the Department of Education said in a news release.

Administration officials announced the SAVE program last summer after the Supreme Court rejected President Joe Biden’s original $400 billion plan to eliminate student loan debt for millions of Americans. SAVE was originally scheduled to launch in July 2024 but was fast-tracked to begin student loan forgiveness efforts this month. Today, 7.5 million borrowers are enrolled in the SAVE program—4.3 million of whom pay $0 monthly.

In January, the administration made a similar announcement about debt cancellation. It provided $4.9 billion in student loan forgiveness to 70,000 borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment (IDR) and Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) plans.

How Can You Qualify for This Student Loan Forgiveness?

The SAVE program reduces monthly student loan payments by raising the income exemption from 150% to 225% of the poverty level. SAVE program monthly payments are based on 5% of the income you have that exceeds 225% of the poverty line, minus taxes and other expenses.

To qualify, you must have up to $12,000 in student loan debt and at least 10 years of payment history.

For every $1,000 of debt over the $12,000 limit, you’ll need to add an extra year of repayment before receiving forgiveness. For example, if you took out $16,000 in loans, you’d receive forgiveness after four years.

To enroll in the SAVE program, you must fill out an application directly on the Education Department’s website and provide your federal student aid ID, contact information and financial details.

You must also have one of the following loan types to qualify:

Direct subsidized loans

Direct unsubsidized loans

Direct PLUS loans held by graduate or professional students

Other Student Loan Debt Cancellation Efforts

The Biden Administration has forgiven the student loan debt of nearly 3.9 million Americans, amounting to $138 billion in relief, according to the Education Department.

This relief total includes:

$56.7 billion for 793,000 borrowers through PSLF fixes

$45.6 billion for 930,500 borrowers enrolled in an IDR plan

$11.7 billion for 513,000 borrowers with disabilities

$22.5 billion for 1.3 million borrowers affected by school discharges and related legal settlements

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.