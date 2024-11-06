AnorTech Announces New Stock Option Plan

Hudson Resources (TSE:ANOR) has released an update.

AnorTech Inc. has granted stock options to directors and employees, allowing them to purchase a total of 4,950,000 shares at a price of $0.05 each, which is an 87.2% premium on the recent average price. These options will vest over two years and have a five-year term, aligning with the company’s strategic incentive plan.

