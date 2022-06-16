Annuity Sales Projected to Hit All-Time High

As market volatility continues, investors are flocking to annuities. This could be the biggest year yet for annuity sales. Insurance industry data firm Limra is forecasting annuity sales in the range of $267 billion to $288 billion this year, which would break the record of $265 billion set in 2008, during the financial crisis. Annuities offer investors a way to hedge market volatility, so it would make sense that sales are way up this year. The S&P 500 is down over 20% so far for the year and it's only June. Bonds haven’t been much better as the iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, which tracks the U.S. bond market is down 11.5% year to date. Investors have also been enticed by better payouts amid a rising interest rate environment. These benefits seem to outweigh costly premiums and less liquidity.

Finsum: Annuity sales have been soaring as investors look to hedge market volatility, making them an attractive option for risk-averse investors.

annuities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.