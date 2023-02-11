Annuity Sales Had Record Year in 2022

According to data from the insurance trade association Limra, annuity sales hit $310.6 billion in 2022, surpassing the prior annual record of $265 billion, set in 2008. That year the U.S. was in the midst of the Great Recession, while the S&P 500 index lost 57% from its peak. In 2022, the S&P 500 posted its largest loss since 2008, ending the year down 19.4%. Since annuities hedge risks such as market volatility, they became quite popular last year with investors. Annuities also benefited from the Fed raising interest rates, which created a better return on investment. Plus, U.S. bonds, which typically act as a safe haven for investors when stocks falter, suffered their worst year on record last year. This left very few options for savers looking for safety and a return. Investors were especially bullish on fixed-rate deferred annuities. Total sales of fixed-rate deferred annuities last year hit $112.1 billion, more than double the sales from 2021. They also broke the prior annual record from 2002, when investors bought $80.8 billion, according to Limra data. Indexed annuities also had a record year, with sales of $79.4 billion, an 8% increase on its 2019 record. However, variable annuities, which are generally tied to the stock market, saw annual sales of just $61.7 billion, the lowest since 1995.

annuities

fixed annuities

variable annuities

indexed annuities

