Annuities Starting a Post-Covid Comeback

There has been a serious increase in interest in annuities during the pandemic, but overall the product suffered as retirements got put on hold. Bond market disruption has increased that excitement and Legal and General, a British provider, is expecting a big turn around with the pandemic in the rear view. They have already seen a 5% uptick in since the onset of the pandemic. A full recovery is underway and retirement is back on the agenda for many investors, which makes annuities attractive again. Additionally data around savings rates and flows are trending positive for annuities as well.

Finsum: Annuities are just the better alternative for many retirees when the interest rates and inflation are in the position they are now.

