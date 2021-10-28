Annuities are the Missing Link in Your Retirement Portfolio

Annuities are often disregarded for mental reasons. Frankly, many investors can’t stomach shelling out a large sum of money for a benefit far down the line, and that all bears out in the data, as deferred income annuities make up only 0.7% of annuity sales in 2020. But longevity annuities should be a consideration for many Americans in their portfolio, particularly for those who worry their finances won’t last. The CDC says Americans are living over 6 years older than in 1950 and that's a lot of accumulated income needed to be made up for. Longevity annuities come with a variety of benefits that integrate with your tax and 401(k) schedule.

FINSUM: The mental barriers of annuities are high but modern solutions like refund options and beneficiaries exist that can ease the traditional concerns of annuities.

