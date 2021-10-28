Personal Finance

Annuities are the Missing Link in Your Retirement Portfolio

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
Annuities are the Missing Link in Your Retirement Portfolio

Annuities are often disregarded for mental reasons. Frankly, many investors can’t stomach shelling out a large sum of money for a benefit far down the line, and that all bears out in the data, as deferred income annuities make up only 0.7% of annuity sales in 2020. But longevity annuities should be a consideration for many Americans in their portfolio, particularly for those who worry their finances won’t last. The CDC says Americans are living over 6 years older than in 1950 and that's a lot of accumulated income needed to be made up for. Longevity annuities come with a variety of benefits that integrate with your tax and 401(k) schedule.

FINSUM: The mental barriers of annuities are high but modern solutions like refund options and beneficiaries exist that can ease the traditional concerns of annuities.

  • annuities
  • retirement
  • retirement income
  • 401k

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Personal Finance Videos

      See more videos

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

      Learn More

      Explore Personal Finance

      Explore

      Most Popular