Annuities are the Missing Link in Your Retirement Portfolio
Annuities are often disregarded for mental reasons. Frankly, many investors can’t stomach shelling out a large sum of money for a benefit far down the line, and that all bears out in the data, as deferred income annuities make up only 0.7% of annuity sales in 2020. But longevity annuities should be a consideration for many Americans in their portfolio, particularly for those who worry their finances won’t last. The CDC says Americans are living over 6 years older than in 1950 and that's a lot of accumulated income needed to be made up for. Longevity annuities come with a variety of benefits that integrate with your tax and 401(k) schedule.
FINSUM: The mental barriers of annuities are high but modern solutions like refund options and beneficiaries exist that can ease the traditional concerns of annuities.
- annuities
- retirement
- retirement income
- 401k
