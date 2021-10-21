Personal Finance

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Annuities are the Future of Your 401k

Retirement is a rising concern for many Americans, and that concern is only amplifying with one of the largest retirement populations—social security—being funded by a much smaller cohort of funders. About half of the population is concerned they will out-live their savings, and that’s justified given average life expectancy is almost 20 years longer than retirement. However, the 2019 Secure Act is opening new doors in retirement investing, annuities, by relieving employers legal liability for annuities. Rather than the typical safe assets like bonds that slowly integrate into the portfolio as one nears retirement, companies like BlackRock will also fund annuities. They aim to allocate 10% of your funds by the age 55 and take that share to nearly 1/3rd by retirement age. These annuities typically come with a fixed rate of return on the principle and these integrated 401k plans will become available starting in 2022.

FINSUM: Annuities can definitely bridge the gap for those skeptical that social security will fill their cup, but they still come with plenty of risk despite the ‘guaranteed’ income many might expect.

  • annuities
  • 401k
  • guaranteed income
  • social security

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

      FINSUM

      FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

