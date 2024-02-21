Annuities Are Supercharging Debt Markets

News & Insights

February 21, 2024 — 01:33 pm EST

Written by dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) for FINSUM ->

Annuity sales reached a record $385 billion last year, up 23% from the previous year, driven by a growing demand for retirement income security amidst rising interest rates. To meet this demand, life insurers are investing in corporate debt and commercial mortgage bonds to fund these products.

 

Despite recent declines in bond yields, annuity sales are expected to remain strong due to demographic factors and higher interest rates, maintaining tight valuations in the investment-grade corporate bond market. Fixed-rate deferred annuities, especially popular among those nearing retirement, saw their best-ever quarterly sales of $58.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, indicating sustained demand among individuals approaching retirement age.

 

Looking ahead, annuity sales are likely to continue robustly, supporting corporate debt markets and providing stability to investment-grade corporate bonds and commercial mortgage-backed securities. This trend underscores the enduring appeal of annuities as a favored choice for individuals seeking guaranteed income in retirement and highlights their role in shaping the landscape of financial markets.

Finsum: Expect annuities products to continue to have very high demand for the foreseeable future given the aging U.S. population, and this shows fixed income demand will also increase as a result. 

 

