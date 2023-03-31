Annuities Are an Antidote to Volatility

Given increasing volatility in financial markets, it’s not surprising that many investors are feeling nervous. According to Corebridge President Bryan Pinsky, annuities are one option for investors to reduce the volatility in their portfolios and prevent them from making rash decisions. His perspective was shared in an article by Allison Bell for ThinkAdvisor.

Corebridge Financial is ranked third in terms of individual annuity sales at $20 billion and was previously known as AIG Life & Retirement. He believes that negative emotions during volatile markets often lead investors to sell low and buy high.

In terms of his thoughts on the current market, he said that the doubling in the yield of the 10-year Treasury note in 2022 was historically unprecedented. It’s also resulted in annuities paying out higher rates which has led to a surge in demand for these products.

He says that the elevated market volatility since the end of 2021 have validated the use case for annuities. He also doesn’t believe it’s too late to seek downside protection and that annuities can be an integral part of any retirement portfolio with recommended allocations between 10% and 30%.

Finsum: According to Corebridge’s Bryan Pinsky, market volatility has proven why annuities are an essential part of any investors’ financial plan. Additionally, he believes that buying conditions for annuities remain attractive.

