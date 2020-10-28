Annual Irish retail sales rose 9.7% before new COVID-19 curbs

Contributor
Padraic Halpin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE

Irish retail sales volumes increased 9.7% in September compared with the same period last year, marking the third successive month of similar annual growth before the significant tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, data showed on Wednesday.

DUBLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased 9.7% in September compared with the same period last year, marking the third successive month of similar annual growth before the significant tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, data showed on Wednesday.

Sales were up 1.5% on the month in September, mid-way through which the government banned indoor bar and restaurant dining in Dublin -- a measure that was rolled out throughout the country on Oct. 5 before all non-essential retail was shut last week.

Sales of hardware, paint and glass and electrical goods were again responsible for the largest annual increases, up by around 30% with car sales 18% higher, the Central Statistics Office data showed. Overall sales volumes fell by a record 44% year-on-year in April and a further 25% in May.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters