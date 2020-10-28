Annual Irish retail sales rose 9.7% before new COVID-19 curbs

DUBLIN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Irish retail sales volumes increased 9.7% in September compared with the same period last year, marking the third successive month of similar annual growth before the significant tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, data showed on Wednesday.

Sales were up 1.5% on the month in September, mid-way through which the government banned indoor bar and restaurant dining in Dublin -- a measure that was rolled out throughout the country on Oct. 5 before all non-essential retail was shut last week.

Sales of hardware, paint and glass and electrical goods were again responsible for the largest annual increases, up by around 30% with car sales 18% higher, the Central Statistics Office data showed. Overall sales volumes fell by a record 44% year-on-year in April and a further 25% in May.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((padraic.halpin@thomsonreuters.com; +353 1 500 1504; Reuters Messaging: padraic.halpin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.