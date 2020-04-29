Annual General Meeting Voting Goes Electronic with Blockchain

Nasdaq’s Andreas Lundell, Head of CSD Product Management, Market Technology, recently shared his views on blockchain based eVoting in Global Custodian. By tapping innovative applications of blockchain, CSDs can embrace growth opportunities, transform and future-proof their business models Lundell writes.

This time of year, calendars are usually filled with annual general meetings (AGMs) as well as other types of board and shareholder gatherings at corporations, critical market infrastructure organisations and custodians. In addition to being costly, these events tend to have a low shareholder turnout because it is time-consuming to participate in person, even for local and national investors. Attending is especially cumbersome for international shareholders, and as cross-border investments have increased, it has become more challenging to engage with them while maintaining a strong corporate governance culture.

