Annual General Meeting Voting Goes Electronic with Blockchain

Nasdaq’s Andreas Lundell, Head of CSD Product Management, Market Technology, recently shared his views on blockchain based eVoting in Global Custodian.

Andreas Lundell
MarketInsite
This time of year, calendars are usually filled with annual general meetings (AGMs) as well as other types of board and shareholder gatherings at corporations, critical market infrastructure organisations and custodians. In addition to being costly, these events tend to have a low shareholder turnout because it is time-consuming to participate in person, even for local and national investors. Attending is especially cumbersome for international shareholders, and as cross-border investments have increased, it has become more challenging to engage with them while maintaining a strong corporate governance culture.

Read the full article here.

Nasdaq

Andreas Lundell is the Product Manager for Nasdaq’s CSD solution and eVoting solution within Nasdaq Market Technology, based in Stockholm.

Read Andreas's Bio
MarketInsite

Nasdaq’s Marketinsite offers actionable insights on a variety of market-moving topics. Learn from our thought leaders who are driving the capital markets of tomorrow.

Read MarketInsite's Bio

