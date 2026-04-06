Annovis Strengthens Patent Portfolio With Buntanetap, Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) are up by 17% after the company announced that it has secured a new U.S. patent for its lead drug candidate, Buntanetap, expanding its potential use in preventing and treating neurological injuries caused by brain infections.

Annovis Bio is a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The company is focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its lead candidate, Buntanetap is an oral therapy designed to inhibit the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins including amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43.

On April 2, 2026, Annovis announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,582,632 B2, covering prevention and treatment of neurological injuries arising from brain infections which can trigger overproduction of amyloid-beta and tau proteins, leading to plaques and tangles associated with neurodegeneration. The new patent extends protection for Buntanetap through 2044, strengthening Annovis' intellectual property portfolio.

What's Next for Anovis

- Alzheimer's disease: Annovis is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD patients, with 65% enrolment completed across 83 U.S. sites. A positive DSMB review in February 2026 recommended continuation without changes.

-Parkinson's Disease: A 36-month open-label extension study launched in January 2026, and following data showing significant cognitive improvements in impaired patients, the company met with the FDA to discuss a new Parkinson's disease dementia (PDD) study. The FDA gave a positive recommendation to proceed, and Annovis is now working with regulators on trial design and endpoints.

Annovis ended 2025 with $19.5 million in cash, providing runway into the third quarter of 2026. The company also transitioned to a new crystal form of Buntanetap last year, extending intellectual property protection until 2047.

ANVS has traded between $1.11 and $5.50 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $2.67, up 17.29%.

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