Annovis sees cash runway for Phase 3 preparatory studies, entering AD study

As of November 8, 2024, Annovis had cash and cash equivalents of $13.6 million. The company has an adequate runway for all Phase 3 preparatory studies and for entering the pivotal Phase 3 AD study in Q1 2025.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.