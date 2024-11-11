News & Insights

Annovis sees cash runway for Phase 3 preparatory studies, entering AD study

November 11, 2024 — 08:11 am EST

As of November 8, 2024, Annovis had cash and cash equivalents of $13.6 million. The company has an adequate runway for all Phase 3 preparatory studies and for entering the pivotal Phase 3 AD study in Q1 2025.

