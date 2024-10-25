News & Insights

Stocks
ANVS

Annovis Bio upgraded to Buy at Maxim following buntanetap update

October 25, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Maxim upgraded Annovis Bio (ANVS) to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target The company has recently provided an update on its Alzheimer’s disease – AD – program for lead asset buntanetap, announcing the FDA has approved its advancement to a Phase 3 program, and the firm is turning positive on a more clear path forward for the AD program, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Maxim further cites Annovis Bio’s efforts to strengthen the IP portfolio, and more specifically the near-term expiry on composition of matter patents, which has been an overhang of the stock.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ANVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.