Annovis Bio upgraded to Buy from Hold at Maxim

Maxim upgraded Annovis Bio (ANVS) to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target
- Annovis Bio says FDA clears company to launch Phase 3 Alzheimer’s studies
- Annovis Bio Files Patents for Neurodegenerative Combination Therapies
- Annovis Bio files three new patents for combination therapies
