Annovis Bio Says Phase III Study Data Release For Buntanetap In Parkinson's Disease Postponed

(RTTNews) - Drug platform company Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) announced Wednesday a postponement in the Phase III study data release for buntanetap in Parkinson's Disease. This adjustment is due to ongoing data cleaning efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the study results.

This study is a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial investigating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of buntanetap for early PD patients on top of their standard of care.

These patients were treated with buntanetap (10 mg or 20 mg) or placebo for 6 months. The study was initiated in August 2022 with a record pace of full enrollment in just nine months and a total of 616 screened, 523 randomized and 471 completed patients across 67 sites.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.