Markets
ANVS

Annovis Bio Says FDA Authorizes Phase 2/3 Trial For Buntanetap In Alzheimer's Disease

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company, announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Phase 2/3 clinical study of buntanetap in moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

Following the submission of the Phase 2a clinical safety data and the chronic toxicology data in animals, the Company requested approval to further pursue the development of buntanetap in AD.

The FDA approved the Company's development plan, study protocol and authorized the initiation of the Phase 2/3 clinical study of buntanetap in AD.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ANVS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular