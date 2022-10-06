Annovis Bio Says FDA Authorizes Phase 2/3 Trial For Buntanetap In Alzheimer's Disease

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company, announced Thursday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the Phase 2/3 clinical study of buntanetap in moderate Alzheimer's Disease (AD).

Following the submission of the Phase 2a clinical safety data and the chronic toxicology data in animals, the Company requested approval to further pursue the development of buntanetap in AD.

The FDA approved the Company's development plan, study protocol and authorized the initiation of the Phase 2/3 clinical study of buntanetap in AD.

