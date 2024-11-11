News & Insights

Annovis Bio reports Q3 EPS (97c), consensus (39c)

November 11, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

“The third quarter was marked by important milestones outlining the next steps for buntanetap,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder, President, and CEO of Annovis. “The FDA gave us the green light to initiate confirmatory Phase 3 studies for early AD, and our team has been working hard to begin them in the coming year. We also strengthened our intellectual property portfolio by filing unique patents protecting new combinations of buntanetap with other medications for improving cognition.”

