BioTech
ANVS

Annovis Bio Regains NYSE Compliance Ahead Of 18-Month Cure Period

May 27, 2026 — 01:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, on Tuesday announced that it regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) continued listing standards. Notably, the firm has regained full compliance within about 12 months, ahead of the 18-month cure period.

Annovis' lead drug candidate in development is Buntanetap, an investigational once-daily oral therapy designed to treat neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD).

On March 26, 2025, the NYSE notified Annovis of its non-compliance with the NYSE Listed Company Manual because its averageglobal marketcapitalisation was below $50 million over a consecutive 30-trading-day period, and its stockholders' equity was also below $50 million.

Following that, on June 19, 2025, the NYSE accepted Annovis' plan to regain compliance and granted an 18-month cure period from the date of the original notice.

As part of its plan to regain compliance, Annovis implemented a series of corrective measures to restore its market capitalisation and stockholders' equity to levels above the required thresholds, and it provided the NYSE with quarterly progress updates, the firm noted.

Having regained full compliance, Annovis will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE under the symbol "ANVS".

"With this matter behind us, our attention remains firmly on advancing our clinical programs toward key milestones, with topline data readout from the pivotal Phase 3 AD study and the regulatory submissions on the horizon," said Alexander Morin, Director, Strategic Communications.

ANVS has traded between $1.54 and $5.50 over the last year. ANVS closed Tuesday's trading at $2.06, down 7.62%.

ANVS is down 0.49% at $2.05 in the after-hours market.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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