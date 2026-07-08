Annovis Bio Jumps On Full Enrollment In Pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer's Trial Of Buntanetap

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc.(ANVS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced full enrollment of its pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating Buntanetap in patients with early Alzheimer's disease or AD.

The trial enrolled 850 patients across 83 clinical sites in the US, diagnosed with early AD who are positive for the blood biomarker pTau217, which is a biomarker indicative of Alzheimer's pathology in the brain.

Annovis' lead drug candidate, Buntanetap, is an investigational once-daily oral therapy that inhibits the translation of multiple neurotoxic proteins, including APP and amyloid beta, tau, alpha-synuclein, and TDP-43, through a specific RNA-targeting mechanism of action.

Trial Details

The pivotal Phase 3 AD study is a randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical trial designed with two pre-specified readouts at a 6-month analysis of symptomatic effects and an 18-month analysis of disease-modifying effects of daily oral buntanetap (30 mg).

The primary endpoints will assess changes in cognition (ADAS-Cog13) and function (ADCS-iADL).

Near Term Milestones

The company expects the last patient to complete the 6-month treatment period in January 2027, followed by data cleaning and analysis.

The 6-month symptomatic top-line data readout is expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The 18-month disease-modifying top-line data readout is anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

Commenting on the enrollment milestone, Maria Maccecchini, Founder, President and CEO of Annovis, said, "This achievement is the product of outstanding trial design, management, and execution led by Cheng Fang, our CSO, and Sarah MacCallum, our VP of Clinical Operations."

ANVS has traded between $1.54 and $5.50 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $1.92.

ANVS is currently up 9.14% at $2.09.

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