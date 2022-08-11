Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) is up 11%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of US$367k on their US$658k investment

Insiders who purchased US$658k worth of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) shares over the past year recouped some of their losses after price gained 11% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$367k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Annovis Bio Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Founder Maria Maccecchini for US$497k worth of shares, at about US$27.61 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$12.28). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Annovis Bio insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:ANVS Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

Does Annovis Bio Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Annovis Bio insiders own about US$31m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Annovis Bio Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders do have a stake in Annovis Bio and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Annovis Bio has 4 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

