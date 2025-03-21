Annovis Bio Inc. Reports Corporate Updates and Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024

Annovis Bio reports progress in neurodegenerative disease therapies, including positive trial results and financial updates for 2024.

Annovis Bio Inc., a company focused on innovative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced its 2024 financial results and corporate updates. Significant advancements were made in 2024 with the buntanetap program, including the completion of two clinical trials for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases that showed positive results. The FDA has authorized a pivotal Phase 3 trial for early Alzheimer's, which began in February 2025. Financially, Annovis reduced research and development expenses from the previous year and net losses also decreased significantly. The company ended 2024 with $10.6 million in cash and aims to utilize recent funding to support operations into late 2025. CEO Maria Maccecchini expressed optimism about the company's progress and commitment to advancing treatments for patients in need.

Potential Positives

Annovis successfully completed two clinical trials for its buntanetap program, yielding promising results in improving cognition and motor function for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease patients.

The FDA granted clearance for a pivotal Phase 3 trial in early Alzheimer's disease, indicating strong regulatory support and potential for advancing the treatment to market.

The company demonstrated a significant reduction in research and development costs, from $38.8 million in 2023 to $20.0 million in 2024, signaling improved operational efficiency.

Annovis increased its cash and cash equivalents from $5.8 million in 2023 to $10.6 million in 2024, with an additional $21.0 million raised, ensuring funding stability into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a reduced net loss per share for Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, Annovis Bio continues to show substantial overall net losses, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The company has a high accumulated deficit of approximately $134.8 million, which raises concerns about its long-term financial viability.

The increase in shares outstanding following the recent stock offering may dilute existing shareholders' equity and reflects a dependency on external funding sources.

FAQ

What are the latest updates from Annovis Bio?

Annovis Bio has made significant progress with its clinical trials for buntanetap, including a pivotal Phase 3 trial for early Alzheimer's disease.

How did Annovis perform financially in 2024?

Annovis reported a reduced net loss per share of $2.02 for the full year 2024, compared to $6.23 in 2023.

What is the future direction for Annovis Bio?

Annovis plans to advance the buntanetap program and generate robust data for future New Drug Applications (NDAs).

When will clinical trial results for buntanetap be available?

Symptomatic data from the AD trial is expected in mid-2026, with disease-modifying data anticipated in mid-2027.

Who has joined Annovis Bio's leadership team recently?

Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., was appointed as Senior Clinical Scientist to oversee the integrity of Annovis’ clinical trials.

$ANVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $ANVS stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ANVS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ANVS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/01/2024

MALVERN, Pa., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today provided corporate updates and fourth quarter/full year 2024 financial results.





In 2024, Annovis made significant progress by advancing the buntanetap program, successfully completing two clinical trials—Phase 2/3 AD and Phase 3 PD. Both studies yielded promising results, reinforcing buntanetap’s ability to improve cognition in AD and PD patients, as well as motor function in PD patients. Building on this success, the FDA cleared Annovis to proceed with a pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD, which was launched at the start of 2025. The Company also participated in multiple scientific and investor conferences, announced new publications in peer-reviewed journals, expanded its patent portfolio, and added accomplished professionals to its growing team.





“The last year was filled with extraordinary achievements for our company, and we are pleased with our continued momentum into 2025,” said Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and believed in our mission. As we move ahead, our focus remains on generating robust data for buntanetap and advancing its path to the patients who need it most.”







Clinical progress









In October 2024, the FDA granted clearance to proceed with a pivotal Phase 3 study for early AD, based on Phase 2/3 clinical data demonstrating symptomatic improvement in the subgroup of early AD patients.



In February 2025, Annovis launched the pivotal Phase 3 AD study, which includes a 6-month data readout focused on buntanetap’s symptomatic effects followed by an additional 12-month assessment to evaluate its potential disease-modifying response. The symptomatic data is anticipated in mid-2026, followed by the disease-modifying data in mid-2027, with both expected to support their respective New Drug Applications (NDAs).









Business highlights









In October 2024, Annovis appointed Matthew Peterson, Ph.D., as Senior Clinical Scientist. In this role, Dr. Peterson ensures the medical, ethical, and scientific integrity of Annovis’ clinical trials, overseeing their initiation, execution, reporting, and successful completion.



In October and November 2024, Annovis’ leadership participated in key scientific conferences in the neurodegenerative disease space. At the 7th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) conference, Annovis presented two posters highlighting findings from its Phase 2/3 AD trial and related biomarker data. Additionally, Annovis was invited to speak at the NIA/NINDS Workshop on Dementia with Lewy Bodies (DLB), where it presented buntanetap’s distinctive mechanism of action and its potential as a treatment for DLB.



In December 2024, Annovis hosted a year-end webcast, where management addressed key questions from shareholders and provided updates on the Company’s clinical progress and upcoming milestones.













Financial results









Fourth quarter – Research and development expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $5.0 million compared to $8.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, were $1.7 million compared to $1.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Annovis reported a $0.43 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $2.24 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.











Full year – Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $20.0 million compared to $38.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $6.7 million compared to $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Annovis reported a $2.02 basic and $2.31 diluted net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2024, compared to a $6.23 basic and diluted net loss per common share for the year ended December 31, 2023.











Annovis’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $10.6 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $5.8 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company estimates that its current cash and cash equivalents, which also include proceeds from its recent $21.0 million stock offering with ThinkEquity, will enable it to fund its operations into the fourth quarter of 2025. The Company had 14.1 million shares of common stock outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 19.5 million shares of common stock outstanding after the offering with ThinkEquity.













ANNOVIS BIO, INC.









Balance Sheets









(Unaudited)











































As of December 31,

































2024

























2023





















Assets











































Current assets:









































Cash and cash equivalents









$





10,551,916













$





5,754,720













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













3,373,717

















4,453,544















Total assets











$





13,925,633













$





10,208,264















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





2,305,974













$





1,292,837













Accrued expenses













1,575,013

















2,986,273













Total current liabilities













3,880,987

















4,279,110













Non-current liabilities:









































Warrant liability













737,000

















13,680,000













Total liabilities













4,617,987

















17,959,110













Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)









































Stockholders’ equity (deficit) :









































Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding













—

















—













Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized and 14,141,521 and 10,519,933 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













1,414

















1,052













Additional paid-in capital













144,155,694

















102,507,189













Accumulated deficit













(134,849,462





)













(110,259,087





)









Total stockholders’ equity (deficit)













9,307,646

















(7,750,846





)











Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)











$





13,925,633













$





10,208,264





























ANNOVIS BIO, INC.









Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)















































Three Months Ended

























Year Ended

































December 31,

























December 31,

































2024

























2023

























2024

























2023





















Operating expenses:











































































Research and development









$





4,998,578













$





8,904,730













$





19,995,447













$





38,790,603













General and administrative













1,736,293

















1,537,094

















6,699,481

















6,244,408













Total operating expenses













6,734,871

















10,441,824

















26,694,928

















45,035,011













Operating loss













(6,734,871





)













(10,441,824





)













(26,694,928





)













(45,035,011





)











Other income (expense):











































































Interest income













126,273

















66,130

















331,849

















667,898













Other financing costs













16,939

















—

















(1,853,189





)













—













Change in fair value of warrants













727,000

















(11,837,200





)













3,625,893

















(11,837,200





)









Total other income (expense), net













870,212

















(11,771,070





)













2,104,553

















(11,169,302





)











Net loss











$





(5,864,659





)









$





(22,212,894





)









$





(24,590,375





)









$





(56,204,313





)









Net loss per share









































































Basic









$





(0.43





)









$





(2.24





)









$





(2.02





)









$





(6.23





)









Diluted









$





(0.43





)









$





(2.24





)









$





(2.31





)









$





(6.23





)









Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share









































































Basic













13,794,519

















9,903,564

















12,182,475

















9,023,138













Diluted













13,794,519

















9,903,564

















12,235,444

















9,023,138











