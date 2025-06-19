Annovis Bio, Inc. Receives NYSE Acceptance for Compliance Plan to Regain Listing Standards

Annovis Bio plans to regain NYSE compliance within 18 months, following the acceptance of its compliance plan.

Annovis Bio, Inc., a company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's, announced it has received acceptance from the New York Stock Exchange for its plan to regain compliance with listing standards. This acceptance grants the company an 18-month period to address issues related to market capitalization and stockholders' equity following a noncompliance notice dated March 26, 2025. During this period, Annovis is required to provide quarterly updates on its progress. The company anticipates that its stock will remain listed as long as it adheres to the plan and meets other listing requirements, though this notification does not impact its business operations or SEC reporting obligations.

Annovis Bio has received acceptance from the NYSE for its plan to regain compliance with listing standards, allowing the company to retain its stock listing and pursue its business objectives.

The company has been granted an 18-month period to meet compliance requirements, providing a significant timeframe to implement necessary strategies.

This acceptance demonstrates the NYSE's recognition of Annovis Bio's efforts and potential for future growth in the biotechnology sector focused on neurodegenerative diseases.

The company has been notified by the NYSE regarding noncompliance with the continued listing standards, indicating potential instability in its financial position.

Annovis has a limited 18-month period to regain compliance, which may pressure the company to make significant operational or financial changes during this period.

Failure to comply with the NYSE standards within the cure period could result in suspension of trading of the company's common stock, further impacting investor confidence.

What recent announcement did Annovis Bio make regarding NYSE compliance?

Annovis Bio announced that the NYSE accepted its plan to regain compliance with listing standards, granting an 18-month period.

How long does Annovis have to regain NYSE compliance?

Annovis has an 18-month period to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards.

Will Annovis Bio's stock remain listed on the NYSE?

The company expects its stock to remain listed on the NYSE during the compliance plan period, subject to meeting requirements.

What types of diseases is Annovis Bio focused on?

Annovis Bio is focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease.

How can I find more information about Annovis Bio?

For more information, visit Annovis Bio’s website at www.annovisbio.com or follow them on social media platforms.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

MALVERN, Pa., June 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced it received notification (the "Acceptance Letter") from the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") that the NYSE has accepted the Company's previously-submitted plan (the "Plan") to regain compliance with the NYSE's continued listing standards relating to minimum market capitalization and stockholders' equity.





In the Acceptance Letter, the NYSE granted the Company an 18-month period from the Company’s receipt of the NYSE’s Notice of Noncompliance dated March 26, 2025 (the "Plan Period") to regain compliance with the continued listing standards. As part of the Plan, the Company is required to provide the NYSE quarterly updates regarding its progress towards the goals and initiatives in the Plan.





The Company expects its stock will continue to be listed on the NYSE during the Plan Period, subject to the Company adherence to the Plan and compliance with other applicable NYSE continued listing standards. The Company's receipt of such notification from the NYSE does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.







