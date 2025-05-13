Annovis Bio Inc. Provides Corporate Updates and Q1 2025 Financial Results, Initiates Pivotal Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Alzheimer’s Disease

Annovis Bio updates on Phase 3 Alzheimer's trial initiation and reports financial results for Q1 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Annovis Bio Inc., a company focused on developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced updates on May 13, 2025. The first quarter was highlighted by the launch of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for its drug, buntanetap, targeting early Alzheimer's disease, with patient enrollment set to reach 760 participants. Annovis reported financial results showing an increase in cash reserves to $22.2 million, while research and development expenses decreased from the previous year. The company experienced a net loss of $5.5 million for the quarter, reflecting ongoing investment in its clinical trials. Senior management actively participated in multiple conferences to share progress and insights related to neurodegenerative research. Annovis remains committed to providing impactful treatments for patients suffering from Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

Potential Positives

Initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease indicates significant progress in drug development, potentially leading to transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Successful activation of clinical sites and enrollment targeting approximately 760 participants highlights the strong execution of the study plan.

Granted U.S. patent for treatment and prevention methods of acute brain and nerve injuries using buntanetap strengthens the company's intellectual property and future revenue potential.

Increase in cash and cash equivalents to $22.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million a year prior, demonstrates improved financial health and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

Net loss per share increased significantly, from $0.10 basic and $0.72 diluted in Q1 2024 to $0.32 basic and diluted in Q1 2025.

Despite a substantial increase in cash and cash equivalents compared to the previous year, the high operating loss of $6.28 million in Q1 2025 raises concerns about financial sustainability.

Continued reliance on raising funds as indicated by the accumulated deficit of $140.39 million suggests ongoing financial challenges for the company.

FAQ

What is the focus of Annovis Bio Inc.?

Annovis Bio Inc. specializes in developing therapies for neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

When did the pivotal Phase 3 trial for Alzheimer's begin?

The pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for Alzheimer's began on February 5, 2025.

How many participants will be enrolled in the Alzheimer's study?

The trial aims to enroll approximately 760 participants with either buntanetap or placebo.

What were Annovis’ cash reserves at the end of Q1 2025?

Annovis reported cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 million as of March 31, 2025.

Who can sign up for Annovis investor alerts?

Interested investors and shareholders can sign up for press releases and industry updates on Annovis' website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of $ANVS stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



Malvern, Pa., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today provided corporate updates and first quarter 2025 financial results.





The first quarter was largely dedicated to the initiation of a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in early AD, with the first participants entering the study on February 5, 2025. The trial is currently in the process of activating clinical sites across the U.S. and enrolling patients with the goal of treating an estimated 760 participants with either buntanetap or placebo. This dual 6/18-month pivotal Phase 3 study will evaluate the symptomatic benefits of buntanetap during the first 6 months and its potential disease-modifying effects over the subsequent 12 months. In addition, the first quarter was marked by active conference participation from Annovis senior management.





“We are advancing as planned with our pivotal Phase 3 Alzheimer’s study, making steady progress every day,” said Melissa Gaines, SVP, Clinical Operations. “Our team is grateful to all collaborators for helping make this process efficient and to our community for their ongoing support. We look forward to providing continued updates on the current trial and other initiatives we have planned for this year.”





“In these times of great uncertainty, we are choosing resilience and discipline, putting one foot in front of the other as we stay focused on advancing the Phase 3 AD study,” added Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis. “Our mission remains clear: to deliver a potentially life-changing treatment to patients as soon as possible.”







Business highlights









In January, Annovis was granted a U.S. patent covering methods for the treatment and prevention of acute brain and nerve injuries using buntanetap.



In January, Annovis was granted a U.S. patent covering methods for the treatment and prevention of acute brain and nerve injuries using buntanetap.



In February, Annovis participated in Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which brought together leading innovators and investors in the healthcare sector.



In February, Annovis participated in Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which brought together leading innovators and investors in the healthcare sector.



In February and March, Annovis’ management team participated in several key scientific conferences focused on neurodegenerative diseases. At AD/PD



TM



2025 in Vienna, Annovis gave two presentations, showcasing findings from its Phase 3 PD trial and data on buntanetap in ApoE4 carriers from its Phase 2/3 AD study. The Company also participated in a forum on the development of alpha-synuclein treatments. Additionally, at Alzheimer’s Partnering Summit and at the 13th Annual Alzheimer’s & Parkinson’s Drug Development Summit, Dr. Maccecchini presented and contributed to discussions on clinical advancements in AD and PD and on approaches to targeting alpha-synuclein.













Financial results









Annovis’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company had 19.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2025.



Annovis’ cash and cash equivalents totaled $22.2 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million as of March 31, 2024. The Company had 19.5 million shares of common stock outstanding as of March 31, 2025.



Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $5.0 million compared to $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Research and development expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $5.0 million compared to $6.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $1.3 million compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



General and administrative expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, were $1.3 million compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



Annovis reported a $0.32 basic and $0.32 diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2025, compared to a $0.10 basic and $0.72 diluted net loss per common share for the three months ended March 31, 2024.









About Annovis







Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit



www.annovisbio.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



, and



X



.







Investor Alerts







Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at



https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.







Contact Information:







Annovis Bio Inc.





101 Lindenwood Drive





Suite 225





Malvern, PA 19355







www.annovisbio.com









Investor Contact:







Alexander Morin, Ph.D.





Director, Strategic Communications





Annovis Bio







ir@annovisbio.com



















(Tables to follow)























ANNOVIS BIO, INC.













Balance Sheets













(Unaudited)





































March 31,

















December 31,

















2025

















2024

















Assets































Current assets:





























Cash and cash equivalents





$





22,236,175













$





10,551,916













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









4,501,078

















3,373,717















Total assets







$





26,737,253













$





13,925,633















Liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit)































Current liabilities:





























Accounts payable





$





1,370,189













$





2,305,974













Accrued expenses









1,134,177

















1,575,013













Total current liabilities









2,504,366

















3,880,987













Non-current liabilities:





























Warrant liability









179,000

















737,000













Total liabilities









2,683,366

















4,617,987













Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)





























Stockholders’ equity (deficit):





























Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value, 2,000,000 shares authorized and 0 shares issued and outstanding









—

















—













Common stock - $0.0001 par value, 70,000,000 shares authorized, 19,486,231 and 14,141,521 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively









1,948

















1,414













Additional paid-in capital









164,438,470

















144,155,694













Accumulated deficit









(140,386,531





)













(134,849,462





)









Total stockholders’ equity









24,053,887

















9,307,646















Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity







$





26,737,253













$





13,925,633



























ANNOVIS BIO, INC.













Statements of Operations













(Unaudited)













































Three Months Ended

















March 31,

















2025





















2024

















Operating expenses:































Research and development





$





5,011,517













$





6,514,920













General and administrative









1,271,164

















1,294,887













Total operating expenses









6,282,681

















7,809,807













Operating loss









(6,282,681





)













(7,809,807





)











Other income:































Interest income









187,612

















44,168













Change in fair value of warrants (Note 7)









558,000

















6,698,692













Total other income, net









745,612

















6,742,860















Net loss







$





(5,537,069





)









$





(1,066,947





)









Net loss per share (Note 9)





























Basic





$





(0.32





)









$





(0.10





)









Diluted





$





(0.32





)









$





(0.72





)









Weighted-average number of common shares used in computing net loss per share





























Basic









17,431,234

















10,625,065













Diluted









17,431,234

















10,824,771











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.