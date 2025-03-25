Annovis Bio Inc. to Present Key Findings at AD/PD™ 2025 Conference in Vienna on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Treatments

Annovis Bio will present data on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s therapies at the AD/PD™ 2025 conference in Vienna.

Annovis Bio Inc. announced its participation in the AD/PD™ 2025 conference, scheduled for April 1-5 in Vienna, highlighting key advancements in its clinical programs for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. CEO Maria Maccecchini emphasized the significance of reaching late clinical stages for both conditions and expressed the excitement of presenting data from their latest studies, focusing on cognitive responses in Parkinson's patients and the benefits of their drug, buntanetap, for APOE4 carriers in Alzheimer's treatment. Annovis will present two studies and engage in a forum discussion on novel biomarker and therapeutic development approaches related to neurodegenerative diseases. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative therapies.

Potential Positives

Annovis Bio is participating in the prominent AD/PD™ 2025 conference, showcasing its commitment to addressing neurodegenerative diseases and engaging with leading experts in the field.

The presentation of comprehensive data from Phase 3 and Phase 2/3 studies signifies progress in clinical trials, potentially enhancing the credibility and visibility of Annovis' therapeutic approaches.

The focus on the cognitive response in Parkinson’s patients and the advantages of buntanetap for APOE4 carriers addresses significant unmet needs in the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, highlighting Annovis' innovative research direction.

Potential Negatives

The press release emphasizes the company's late-stage clinical trials for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases, which may draw attention to the high stakes and potential risks associated with the outcomes of these trials.

There is a reliance on forward-looking statements, which inherently carry uncertainty and may lead to investor skepticism about the company’s future prospects.

The focus on specific patient populations, such as APOE4 carriers for Alzheimer’s, may highlight the limitations of the drug's applicability to broader patient demographics, raising concerns about its overall market potential.

MALVERN, Pa., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis"), a late-stage clinical drug platform company pioneering transformative therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease (PD), today announced its participation in the



AD/PD™





2025



taking place April 1-5 in Vienna.





"We are at a pivotal moment in our company’s journey as we have entered the late clinical stages for both Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. It is incredibly rewarding to see our work bring us here, once again supporting that our drug is efficacious and safe across both indications,” commented Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Annovis. “At this meeting, we will present comprehensive data from our latest Phase 3 PD and Phase 2/3 AD studies. For Parkinson’s, we will take a deeper look into the cognitive response, while for Alzheimer’s, we will dive into the advantages of buntanetap for APOE4 carriers, addressing a pressing challenge in existing AD therapies."





Annovis will give two presentations and participate in a forum discussion:







Presentation:



BUNTANETAP IMPROVES EARLY PARKINSON’S PATIENTS’ COGNITION AND MOTOR FUNCTIONS IN A PHASE 3 STUDY









Date:



April 1



April 1





Time:



2:45 – 3:00 pm CET



2:45 – 3:00 pm CET





Presenter:



Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO













Presentation:



APOE4 AND BUNTANETAP IN PHASE II/III ALZHEIMER’S PATIENTS









Date:



April 2



April 2





Time



: 9:40 – 9:55 am CET



: 9:40 – 9:55 am CET





Presenter



: Cheng Fang, Ph.D., SVP, Research and Development













Forum:



NOVEL APPROACHES TO ACCELERATE DEVELOPMENT OF BIOMARKERS, IMAGING, AND THERAPY OF ALPHA-SYNUCLEIN, LRKK2, AND GBA PATHOLOGIES LINKED TO PD, LBD AND MSA









Date:



April 4



April 4





Time:



4:20 – 5:20 pm CET



4:20 – 5:20 pm CET





Participant:



Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., Founder and CEO











The



AD/PD™





2025



conference brings together the brightest minds in the field in order to share the latest breakthroughs in treatment, translational R&D, early diagnosis, drug development and clinical trials in AD, PD, and other related neurological disorders.







About Annovis







Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The Company is committed to developing innovative therapies that improve patient outcomes and quality of life. For more information, visit



www.annovisbio.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



, and



X



.







Investor Alerts







Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for email alerts at



https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts



.







