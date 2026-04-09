Annovis Bio (ANVS) Price Target Increased by 13.94% to 15.98

The average one-year price target for Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) has been revised to $15.98 / share. This is an increase of 13.94% from the prior estimate of $14.02 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $21.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 594.78% from the latest reported closing price of $2.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annovis Bio. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 13.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ANVS is 0.00%, an increase of 110.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 96.17% to 4,270K shares. The put/call ratio of ANVS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 726K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Investments holds 552K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 303K shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing an increase of 27.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 133.94% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 251K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Geode Capital Management holds 222K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 184K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ANVS by 95.04% over the last quarter.

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