Annovis Appoints CFO Mark Guerin As CFO

(RTTNews) - Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS), a late-stage clinical drug platform company, on Thursday announced that it has appointed Mark Guerin as Chief Financial Officer.

The appointment is to lead the Company through a pivotal phase as buntanetap continues to show promise in late-stage clinical development.

Mark Guerin has extensive experience in managing financial operations. Guerin most recently worked at Onconova Therapeutics, known as Traws Pharma, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer until after its April 2024 merger with Trawsfynydd Therapeutics, Inc.

On Wednesday, Annovis Bio is 1.79% lesser at $2.1900 on the New York Stock Exchange.

