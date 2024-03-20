Announcing: Pitch Day at Bitcoin 2024 - Discovering the Next Class of Bitcoin Startups

Pitch Day at The Bitcoin Conference is back! Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference are looking for the next wave of Bitcoin startups to compete in the ultimate Bitcoin pitch competition. Taking place in Nashville July 25-27 at Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, founders will present their vision on Bitcoin’s biggest stage to panels of judges across 6 categories:

Pitch Day at the Bitcoin Conference has highlighted elite Bitcoin startups across the ecosystem since 2021 with previous winners including: Debifi, Geyser Fund, Nunchuck, Alby, The Bitcoin Company, Elixir Games, and 24 Exchange.

Layer 2 + Scaling Technology

As Bitcoin adoption heats up, demand for block space continues to grow, and we are searching for innovative projects at the forefront of increasing the capacity of Bitcoin to scale and incorporate greater transaction volume while expanding use cases beyond monetary value transfer.

The Layer 2 + Scaling Technology track is focused on identifying top founders and companies working on applications related to Lightning, alternative Layer 2 proposals, cross-chain settlement and the utilization of newly identified tech including BitVM.

Mining + Energy

Bitcoin mining maintains a unique position in the broader energy landscape given its flexibility, geographic distribution and capacity as a tool for unique energy services. The Mining + Energy track will bring together innovators creating novel business applications for bitcoin mining, hardware, software and firmware for operations, as well as the digital infrastructure for enabling the growth of bitcoin mining around the world.

Investing (The Bitcoin Alpha Competition)

First launched at Bitcoin 2023 in Amsterdam, The Bitcoin Alpha Competition, sponsored by Samara Alpha Management, is back – setting out to identify the next top Bitcoin fund manager to offer $1 million USD in seed capital to deploy their strategy.

As the bitcoin market has changed dramatically with the advent of Spot ETFs in the United States, the Investing track seeks to highlight innovative strategies delivering out performance with BTC as the benchmark.

Open Source

Open source technology lies at the heart of Bitcoin and is crucial to providing the valuable services that everyone transacting on Bitcoin today enjoys. The Open Source track is bringing the magic of the Open Source Stage into the pitch arena and will recognize the top open source projects in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Ordinals

Ordinals have exploded onto the scene in the past year, upending the market for digital collectibles and altering the market dynamics of the entire crypto ecosystem. The Ordinals track is seeking the top projects utilizing inscriptions – whether that is in the form of digital collectibles or the infrastructure enabling the growth of ordinals as a whole.

Locals Only

Pitch Day is coming to Nashville, and it’s only right to highlight the homegrown Bitcoin talent in the Music City. The Locals Only track is putting the top Nashville-based Bitcoin startups on the map no matter what sector of the Bitcoin economy they operate in.

Think You Have What it Takes?

Think You Have What it Takes?

Interested startups and open source projects may apply to compete in Bitcoin Pitch at Bitcoin 2024.

Interested in Sponsoring?

Interested in Sponsoring?

