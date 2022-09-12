ETFs

Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA, Sept 14th at the London Stock Exchange

Contributor
Deborah Fuhr
Published

Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA Sept 15th on Zoom Events. Register now
 
Virtual on September 14th, 15th & 16th - panel discussions on Zoom Events.

The summit is designed to provide the opportunity for traders, portfolio managers, and advisors at buyside institutional investor and financial advisors to examine how ETFs are being traded, selected, and used and hear about the most current regulatory, index, product trends: active, bitcoin, crypto, ESG, Thematic and trading developments that are impacting investors.


🆓    Free registration for buy side institutional investors and financial advisors
📚   CPD educational credits 
🎧   Session recordings - If you cannot attend on the day, register anyway and you will receive the links to the session recordings. You will also receive access to last year's session recordings.

REGISTER NOW

1

VIEW AGENDA

DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 15
ZOOM EVENT
11am - 3pm

10:50 – 11:00 Welcome Remarks
 

11:00 – 11:30 Fireside Chat: How a Consolidated Tape Could Contribute to the Development of ETFs in the EU

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
Tilman Lueder, Head of Securities Markets unit – DG FISMA, European Commission
 

11:30 – 12:00 Overview of the ETF Landscape in the United Arab Emirates

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
Sherif Salem, CIO - Public Markets, Chimera Capital
Joseph El Am, General Manager – MENA, StashAway
 

12:00 – 12:30 Overview of the ETF Landscape in Qatar

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
Todd Gibson, Partner, K&L Gates
Akber Khan, Senior Director – Asset Management, Al Rayan Investment
Mohsin Mujtaba, Director, Product and Market Development, Qatar Stock Exchange 
Talal Samhouri, Portfolio Manager, Aventicum
 

12:30 – 13:00 Exhibit Hall
 

13:00 – 13:30 Hot Regulatory Topics Impacting ETFs in the US and Europe

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
Georgia Bullitt, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Henrietta de Salis, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
 

13:30 – 14:00 Regulatory Issues Impacting ETF Trading and Market Structure

Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
Gunjan Chauhan, Global Head of ETF Capital Markets & Strategic Partners SPDR ETF Business, State Street Global Advisors
Keshava Shastry, MD, Global Head of Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank
 

14:00 – 14:30 Trends in the ETF Industry in Europe and MEA  

Speaker: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI  
 

14:30 – 14:40 Closing Remarks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr

Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner and Founder of ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com), a leading independent firm which has for over 10 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events. Prior roles include Global Head of ETF Research and Implementation Strategy and a Managing Director at BlackRock/BGI in London for 3 years and Managing Director and head of the Investment Strategies Group at Morgan Stanley in London for 11 years. Deborah is one of the founders and board members of Women in ETFs and the co-president of Women in ETFs EMEA.

Read Deborah's Bio

Explore ETFs

Explore

Most Popular