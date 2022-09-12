Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA, Sept 14th at the London Stock Exchange
Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA Sept 15th on Zoom Events. Register now
Virtual on September 14th, 15th & 16th - panel discussions on Zoom Events.
The summit is designed to provide the opportunity for traders, portfolio managers, and advisors at buyside institutional investor and financial advisors to examine how ETFs are being traded, selected, and used and hear about the most current regulatory, index, product trends: active, bitcoin, crypto, ESG, Thematic and trading developments that are impacting investors.
DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 15
ZOOM EVENT
11am - 3pm
10:50 – 11:00 Welcome Remarks
11:00 – 11:30 Fireside Chat: How a Consolidated Tape Could Contribute to the Development of ETFs in the EU
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
Tilman Lueder, Head of Securities Markets unit – DG FISMA, European Commission
11:30 – 12:00 Overview of the ETF Landscape in the United Arab Emirates
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
Sherif Salem, CIO - Public Markets, Chimera Capital
Joseph El Am, General Manager – MENA, StashAway
12:00 – 12:30 Overview of the ETF Landscape in Qatar
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
Todd Gibson, Partner, K&L Gates
Akber Khan, Senior Director – Asset Management, Al Rayan Investment
Mohsin Mujtaba, Director, Product and Market Development, Qatar Stock Exchange
Talal Samhouri, Portfolio Manager, Aventicum
12:30 – 13:00 Exhibit Hall
13:00 – 13:30 Hot Regulatory Topics Impacting ETFs in the US and Europe
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
Georgia Bullitt, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
Henrietta de Salis, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP
13:30 – 14:00 Regulatory Issues Impacting ETF Trading and Market Structure
Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
Gunjan Chauhan, Global Head of ETF Capital Markets & Strategic Partners SPDR ETF Business, State Street Global Advisors
Keshava Shastry, MD, Global Head of Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank
14:00 – 14:30 Trends in the ETF Industry in Europe and MEA
Speaker: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI
14:30 – 14:40 Closing Remarks
