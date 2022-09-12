Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA, Sept 14th at the London Stock Exchange

Announcing Day 2 Agenda - ETFGI Global ETFs Insights Summit, EMEA Sept 15th on Zoom Events. Register now



Virtual on September 14th, 15th & 16th - panel discussions on Zoom Events.

The summit is designed to provide the opportunity for traders, portfolio managers, and advisors at buyside institutional investor and financial advisors to examine how ETFs are being traded, selected, and used and hear about the most current regulatory, index, product trends: active, bitcoin, crypto, ESG, Thematic and trading developments that are impacting investors.



🆓 Free registration for buy side institutional investors and financial advisors

📚 CPD educational credits

🎧 Session recordings - If you cannot attend on the day, register anyway and you will receive the links to the session recordings. You will also receive access to last year's session recordings.

REGISTER NOW

VIEW AGENDA

DAY 2, SEPTEMBER 15

ZOOM EVENT

11am - 3pm

10:50 – 11:00 Welcome Remarks



11:00 – 11:30 Fireside Chat: How a Consolidated Tape Could Contribute to the Development of ETFs in the EU



Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Tilman Lueder, Head of Securities Markets unit – DG FISMA, European Commission



11:30 – 12:00 Overview of the ETF Landscape in the United Arab Emirates



Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Sherif Salem, CIO - Public Markets, Chimera Capital

Joseph El Am, General Manager – MENA, StashAway



12:00 – 12:30 Overview of the ETF Landscape in Qatar



Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Todd Gibson, Partner, K&L Gates

Akber Khan, Senior Director – Asset Management, Al Rayan Investment

Mohsin Mujtaba, Director, Product and Market Development, Qatar Stock Exchange

Talal Samhouri, Portfolio Manager, Aventicum



12:30 – 13:00 Exhibit Hall



13:00 – 13:30 Hot Regulatory Topics Impacting ETFs in the US and Europe



Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Georgia Bullitt, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Henrietta de Salis, Partner, Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP





13:30 – 14:00 Regulatory Issues Impacting ETF Trading and Market Structure



Moderator: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI

Gunjan Chauhan, Global Head of ETF Capital Markets & Strategic Partners SPDR ETF Business, State Street Global Advisors

Keshava Shastry, MD, Global Head of Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank



14:00 – 14:30 Trends in the ETF Industry in Europe and MEA



Speaker: Deborah Fuhr, Managing Partner, Founder, ETFGI



14:30 – 14:40 Closing Remarks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.