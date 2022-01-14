Announcing Attendee Concierge for Exchange 2022

A lot of event postponements and cancellation announcements have gone wrong since the pandemic started. There’s a lot of shifting taking place in such a short period of time that some things are bound to slip through the cracks. It’s understandable.

That’s not the issue, though.

Event organizers go wrong if they forget that the event experience begins at the point of registration and not just when someone arrives at the venue to pick up their badge. At Exchange, we pride ourselves on creating a delightful experience for ALL participants way before your arrival at the Fontainebleau.

We had your best interests in mind when making the decision to postpone Exchange by two months. However, we understand how this might impact your experience and travel plans.

To ensure the best possible event experience for our guests, all registrations have been transferred to the new dates, and we are working with the hotel to transfer hotel accommodations to Exchange’s new dates: Monday, April 11 – Thursday, April 14, 2022.

Today, we are announcing the launch of the Exchange Concierge Service for all registered attendees of the event. The purpose of the service is to simplify the lives of our customers and to provide you with more free time leading up and into the event. The Exchange Concierge will assist you with things like event registration changes, hotel accommodation requests, dining or local excursion recommendations, and more.

For assistance, all you have to do is email the Exchange Concierge at concierge@exchangeetf.com or call 786-345-7044 with your question or request. From there, our team will respond letting you know that we have received your request and provide you with an estimated time for us to deliver on your ask. Simple, right?

We look forward to hosting you at Exchange in April and appreciate your continued support.

For more information, visit www.exchangeetf.com.

For more news, information, and strategy, visit ETF Trends.

