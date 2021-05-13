Announcing: Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Soared An Exciting 440% In The Last Five Years

The last three months have been tough on Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shareholders, who have seen the share price decline a rather worrying 62%. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 440%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. But the real question is whether the business fundamentals can improve over the long term.

We don't think that Veru's modest trailing twelve month profit has the market's full attention at the moment. We think revenue is probably a better guide. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Veru can boast revenue growth at a rate of 21% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 40% per year in that time. Despite the strong run, top performers like Veru have been known to go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

It's nice to see that Veru shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 82% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 40% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Veru is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

