Announcing: Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE.K) Stock Increased An Energizing 214% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. For example, the Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE.K) share price has soared 214% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 193% over the last quarter. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 147% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Urban One went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

Urban One's revenue actually dropped 14% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqCM:UONE.K Earnings and Revenue Growth June 29th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Urban One's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Urban One shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 214% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 10% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Urban One better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Urban One you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

