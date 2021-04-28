Announcing: Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Increased An Energizing 226% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 226%. And in the last week the share price has popped 16%. Sunnova Energy International hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Because Sunnova Energy International made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last twelve months, Sunnova Energy International's revenue grew by 22%. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. The revenue growth is decent but the share price had an even better year, gaining 226%. If the profitability is on the horizon then now could be a very exciting time to be a shareholder. But investors need to be wary of how the 'fear of missing out' could influence them to buy without doing thorough research.

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

It's nice to see that Sunnova Energy International shareholders have gained 226% over the last year. Unfortunately the share price is down 3.5% over the last quarter. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Sunnova Energy International better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Sunnova Energy International (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Sunnova Energy International is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

