Announcing: RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Stock Increased An Energizing 106% In The Last Year

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 106%. It's also good to see the share price up 35% over the last quarter. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 9.6% in three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over the last twelve months RPT Realty went from profitable to unprofitable. While some may see this as temporary, we're a skeptical bunch, and so we're a little surprised to see the share price go up. We might get a clue to explain the share price move by looking to other metrics.

Unfortunately RPT Realty's fell 17% over twelve months. So the fundamental metrics don't provide an obvious explanation for the share price gain.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:RPT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on RPT Realty

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that RPT Realty has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 107% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 1.7% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for RPT Realty (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

