Announcing: Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Stock Increased An Energizing 145% In The Last Five Years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) which saw its share price drive 145% higher over five years. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 10% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.3% in the last three months.

Given that Radware only made minimal earnings in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue to gauge its business development. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. For shareholders to have confidence a company will grow profits significantly, it must grow revenue.

In the last 5 years Radware saw its revenue grow at 6.0% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. In comparison, the share price rise of 20% per year over the last half a decade is pretty impressive. Shareholders should be pretty happy with that, although interested investors might want to examine the financial data more closely to see if the gains are really justified. Some might suggest that the sentiment around the stock is rather positive.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:RDWR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 9th 2021

We know that Radware has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Radware's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Radware provided a TSR of 24% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 20% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Radware you should know about.

We will like Radware better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

