Announcing: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Stock Soared An Exciting 489% In The Last Five Years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. While not every stock performs well, when investors win, they can win big. For example, the QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) share price is up a whopping 489% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. It's down 1.2% in the last seven days.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, QuinStreet became profitable. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the QuinStreet share price has gained 65% in three years. During the same period, EPS grew by 117% each year. This EPS growth is higher than the 18% average annual increase in the share price over the same three years. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:QNST Earnings Per Share Growth May 3rd 2021

We know that QuinStreet has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at QuinStreet's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that QuinStreet has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 103% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 43% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for QuinStreet that you should be aware of.

We will like QuinStreet better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.