Announcing: Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Soared An Exciting 762% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. For example, the Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) share price is up a whopping 762% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. Meanwhile the share price is 3.6% higher than it was a week ago.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, Paycom Software achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 34% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 54% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 139.99.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:PAYC Earnings Per Share Growth June 21st 2021

A Different Perspective

Paycom Software shareholders gained a total return of 11% during the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 54% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Paycom Software better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Paycom Software you should know about.

