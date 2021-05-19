Announcing: Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Increased An Energizing 184% In The Last Year

Unless you borrow money to invest, the potential losses are limited. But if you pick the right business to buy shares in, you can make more than you can lose. For example, the Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRT) share price has soared 184% in the last year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! It's also good to see the share price up 18% over the last quarter. The company reported its financial results recently; you can catch up on the latest numbers by reading our company report. Oportun Financial hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Oportun Financial wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Oportun Financial saw its revenue shrink by 10%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 184%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. Of course, it could be that the market expected this revenue drop.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:OPRT Earnings and Revenue Growth May 19th 2021

A Different Perspective

Oportun Financial shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 184% over the last twelve months. That's better than the more recent three month gain of 18%, implying that share price has plateaued recently. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oportun Financial better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Oportun Financial you should know about.

