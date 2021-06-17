Announcing: NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Soared An Exciting 558% In The Last Year

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) has generated a beautiful 558% return in just a single year. It's also up 33% in about a month. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Given that NIO didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last twelve months, NIO's revenue grew by 202%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. But the share price seems headed to the moon, up 558% as previously highlighted. Even the most bullish shareholders might be thinking that the share price might drop back a bit, after a gain like that. So this looks like a great watchlist candidate for investors who look for high growth inflexion points.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:NIO Earnings and Revenue Growth June 17th 2021

NIO is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

NIO shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 558% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 8.1%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that NIO is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

